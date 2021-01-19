Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lowered by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 3.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Deere & Company by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.16.

NYSE DE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $294.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,679. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $306.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.48 and a 200 day moving average of $225.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

