Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.87

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. The business had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 34.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 53,566.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth about $2,491,000. 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

