Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DAL. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. 140166 cut Delta Air Lines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

DAL traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,441,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,289.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 798,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after buying an additional 765,252 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 659.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

