Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Resources Inc. is oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production and development of natural gas properties in the Gulf Coast region located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama. It also has properties primarily located in Montana, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. Denbury Resources Inc is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NYSE DEN traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 157,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $2,869,204.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,681,370 shares of company stock valued at $42,191,951. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $10,311,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $1,767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $1,563,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

