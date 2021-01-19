Dero (DERO) Price Hits $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Dero has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $184,347.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001916 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,514.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.98 or 0.03842215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.61 or 0.00431633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $520.03 or 0.01424154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.59 or 0.00568514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.39 or 0.00436514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.36 or 0.00288529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00021938 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,313,978 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.