Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.38. 1,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $43.62.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.