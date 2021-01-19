Detalus Advisors LLC Acquires 326 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,815,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,433,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

