Detalus Advisors LLC Has $9.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.0% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,195,000 after buying an additional 50,557 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after buying an additional 133,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,911,000 after buying an additional 67,926 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,231,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.16. 109,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,240. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

