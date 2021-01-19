Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases 2,635 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. 103,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,601. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

