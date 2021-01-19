Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,124,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. 198,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,870. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,899 shares of company stock worth $711,704 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HBI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

