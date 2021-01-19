Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after buying an additional 188,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,849,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,824 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,651,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,374,000 after acquiring an additional 172,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in MetLife by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,584,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.07. 336,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.