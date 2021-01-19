Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $352.62. 178,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,130. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.54. The company has a market capitalization of $334.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.32.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

