Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) a €16.50 Price Target

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.41) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.63% from the stock’s current price.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.38 ($15.74).

Shares of EPA ORA traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €9.67 ($11.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,215,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.90. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

