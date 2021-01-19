Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $102.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.61.

MNST stock opened at $91.65 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.20.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

