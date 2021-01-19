Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Britvic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Britvic from 900.00 to 950.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $485.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. Britvic has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $1.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

