Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €170.00 Price Target for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8)

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €164.25 ($193.24).

BC8 traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €171.50 ($201.76). 56,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle AG has a one year low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a one year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €177.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €168.80. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

