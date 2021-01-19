Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ABI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €62.83 ($73.91).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

