Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.67 ($7.85).

Shares of LHA traded down €0.27 ($0.32) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €10.25 ($12.06). 4,801,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.79. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €15.47 ($18.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

