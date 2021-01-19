Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (DPW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA: DPW):

1/18/2021 – Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) was given a new €47.40 ($55.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) was given a new €50.83 ($59.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) stock traded up €0.61 ($0.72) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €43.31 ($50.95). 2,203,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.55. Deutsche Post AG has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

