Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deutsche Telekom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.31 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom’s FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $18.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

