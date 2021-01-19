Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.25 Per Share

Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of DWHT stock traded down GBX 75 ($0.98) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,550 ($20.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 844. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,197.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,016.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company has a market cap of £51.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37. Dewhurst plc has a one year low of GBX 760 ($9.93) and a one year high of GBX 1,799 ($23.50).

About Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L)

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

