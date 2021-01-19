Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 492 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after buying an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after buying an additional 317,607 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,140. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.50.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.