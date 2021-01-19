Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,265 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 87,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,799. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $187.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

