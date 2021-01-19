Dfpg Investments LLC Buys New Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $675,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 440,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 80,308 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. 10,731,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,630,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.03.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.