Dfpg Investments LLC Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,312 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,611,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 433,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $152,020,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,193,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.32.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

