Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $2.90 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000. Pinterest makes up about 1.3% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Pinterest by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Pinterest by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.01. 6,808,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,376,214. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 278,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $16,178,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $84,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,676,127 shares of company stock valued at $173,535,275.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

