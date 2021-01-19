Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 27.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.76. The stock had a trading volume of 304,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.12. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $170.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

