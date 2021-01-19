Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,475,000 after acquiring an additional 182,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832,808 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after acquiring an additional 373,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Stephens lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.98.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

