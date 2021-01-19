Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Digi International stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $565.15 million, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

