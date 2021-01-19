Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Digi International stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. Digi International has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $565.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $730,417.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

