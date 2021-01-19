Digiwage Hits Market Capitalization of $52,428.12 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 55.4% higher against the dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $52,428.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

