Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 31.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $107.97 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $114.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.