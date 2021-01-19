Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.94.

DFS stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $99.78. 49,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after purchasing an additional 816,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 913,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 606,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

