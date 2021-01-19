Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.1% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.94.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.95. 61,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,370. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

