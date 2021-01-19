Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,201 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.94.

NYSE:DFS traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,591. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

