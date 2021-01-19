DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 561,274 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 144.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 948,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,274 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $34,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

BSX stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $36.35. 165,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,768,168. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

