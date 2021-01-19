DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 2.06% of Glu Mobile worth $31,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,212,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,936,000 after purchasing an additional 283,305 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 62.4% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 83,837 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. 149,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,240. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. On average, analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLUU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.91.

In related news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428 in the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

