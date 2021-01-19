DNB Asset Management AS Has $104.99 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 232,322 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.05% of Intel worth $104,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Intel by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after acquiring an additional 968,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,632,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $237.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

