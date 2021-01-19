DNB Asset Management AS Has $190.48 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 441,264 shares during the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology comprises approximately 1.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 6.36% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $190,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $796,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VSH traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.32. 70,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

