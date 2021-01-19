DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,770 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of Zoetis worth $43,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.33 and its 200 day moving average is $158.45. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

