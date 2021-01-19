DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 8,172 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tesla were worth $71,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $838.02. The company had a trading volume of 662,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,165,112. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.78. The stock has a market cap of $794.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,683.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $884.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

