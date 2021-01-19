DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45,974 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.5% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $404,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $56.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,784.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,600. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,764.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,613.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

