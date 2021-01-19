DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,601 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $40,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 79,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 72,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

