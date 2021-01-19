Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

Shares of DG traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.96. 97,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,910. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

