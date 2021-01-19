Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP) Shares Down 2.5%

Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.68 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13). Approximately 247,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 567,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

The company has a market capitalization of £24.67 million and a P/E ratio of -6.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) Company Profile (LON:DPP)

Dominium SA owns and operates restaurants in Poland. It offers pizzas such as classic pizza, premium pizza, calzone, pasta, baked pasta, salads, appetizers, roman pizza, and desserts and drinks. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

