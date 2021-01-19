Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Short Interest Update

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Domtar by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Domtar by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Domtar by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Domtar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UFS upgraded Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE:UFS traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 769,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,745. Domtar has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

