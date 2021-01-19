DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 109.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in DraftKings by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $1,630,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

