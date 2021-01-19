DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. 297,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,591,760. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 146.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

