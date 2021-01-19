Dreamcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43.00 (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. Dreamcoin has a market capitalization of $10,516.30 and approximately $43.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dreamcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dreamcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00045100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00057922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00116636 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.16 or 0.00545608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Dreamcoin Profile

Dreamcoin (DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,632,993 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

Dreamcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dreamcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dreamcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dreamcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.