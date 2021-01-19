Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Trimmed by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

Shares of DUK traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

